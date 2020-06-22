All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

4735 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4735 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
BEAUTIFUL home built in 2016, located in the desired community ofAlcantara Villas, on a corner lot with mountain views. The open flowing floorplan is nice from the moment you walk in. As you enter the kitchen and family room, you see an appointed kitchen with 42'' upper birch cabinets, a LARGE kitchen island with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and 9 foot sliding door. Upstairs features a loft area, master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and Laundry room with a large attached storage. Master suite has a HUGE 11 X 8 walk in closet and very spacious bathroom with double sink. House has been beautifully upgraded with extended covered patio, artificial turf outdoor landscape, custom wood shutters, hard surface flooring, & soft water system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
No, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
No, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College