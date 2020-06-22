4735 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

BEAUTIFUL home built in 2016, located in the desired community ofAlcantara Villas, on a corner lot with mountain views. The open flowing floorplan is nice from the moment you walk in. As you enter the kitchen and family room, you see an appointed kitchen with 42'' upper birch cabinets, a LARGE kitchen island with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and 9 foot sliding door. Upstairs features a loft area, master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and Laundry room with a large attached storage. Master suite has a HUGE 11 X 8 walk in closet and very spacious bathroom with double sink. House has been beautifully upgraded with extended covered patio, artificial turf outdoor landscape, custom wood shutters, hard surface flooring, & soft water system