AS OF 4PM TODAY WE HAVE AN ACCEPTED APP - WAITING FOR SIGNED LEASE - Sharp!!! Great Location!!! This home has been updated for the hearing impaired. All appliances included, granite counters. Flooring is all tile. Easy landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4733 W ASTER Drive have any available units?
4733 W ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 W ASTER Drive have?
Some of 4733 W ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 W ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4733 W ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.