Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4733 N 50TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4733 N 50TH Avenue
4733 North 50th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4733 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have any available units?
4733 N 50TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have?
Some of 4733 N 50TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4733 N 50TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4733 N 50TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 N 50TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4733 N 50TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4733 N 50TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 N 50TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4733 N 50TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4733 N 50TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 N 50TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 N 50TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
