Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

4731 E POLLACK Lane

4731 East Pollack Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4731 East Pollack Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Knoell Garden Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely Charming Rental Home is tastefully remodeled & move-in ready! Soothing palette, beautiful engineered wood floors, ceiling fans, window blinds, & dining area w/patio access. Gorgeous new kitchen features quartz counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, under-mount sink, & white cabinets w/hardware. Plush carpet in all bedrooms, ample closets, & 2 upscale baths w/quartz counters. Enjoy the lush green backyard landscape, large patio, & desert planting! Established quiet neighborhood. Close to Shopping, Dining, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have any available units?
4731 E POLLACK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have?
Some of 4731 E POLLACK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 E POLLACK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4731 E POLLACK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 E POLLACK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4731 E POLLACK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane offer parking?
No, 4731 E POLLACK Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 E POLLACK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have a pool?
No, 4731 E POLLACK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have accessible units?
No, 4731 E POLLACK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 E POLLACK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 E POLLACK Lane has units with dishwashers.

