4730 E WINDSTONE Trail
4730 E WINDSTONE Trail

4730 East Windstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4730 East Windstone Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful home was recently remodeled and you and your guests are sure to enjoy staying here! With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this vacation rental is perfect for any occasion. Additional benefits are a three car garage and a spacious backyard that you won't want to leave. The furniture is top notch, as is the spacious and accommodating floor plan. Outside you will find a swimming pool with a large yard, the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of exploring. Enjoy grilling and watching your favorite game from the covered deck while the kids play in the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have any available units?
4730 E WINDSTONE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have?
Some of 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4730 E WINDSTONE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail offers parking.
Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail has a pool.
Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have accessible units?
No, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 E WINDSTONE Trail has units with dishwashers.
