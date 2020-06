Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this beautiful Ahwatukee foothills home located a minute from ray and 48th st. Close to tons of shopping, and entertainment. Home features a formal living a dining room area and a large family room. One full bathroom and laundry room downstairs. Master suite with walking closet and master bathroom with separate bathtub and shower. two additional bedrooms with their own jack and Jill bathroom. Come make this home yours today!