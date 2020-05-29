Rent Calculator
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM
1 of 10
4722 W ESCUDA Drive
4722 West Escuda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4722 West Escuda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location close to shopping, I101, Nice size yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have any available units?
4722 W ESCUDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have?
Some of 4722 W ESCUDA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4722 W ESCUDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4722 W ESCUDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 W ESCUDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive offers parking.
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have a pool?
No, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 W ESCUDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 W ESCUDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
