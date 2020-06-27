4719 N. 26th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom home was just completely remodeled with custom paint, tile and laminate flooring, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have tile back-splash above the vanities and the master suite features a walk-in closet. Large covered back patio with storage and garden area. 2 covered parking spots right behind the unit. Great location close to I-17 and Camelback just a few minute drive from downtown! ONE SMALL DOG OR CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.