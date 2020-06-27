All apartments in Phoenix
4719 N. 26th Dr.

4719 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4719 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom home was just completely remodeled with custom paint, tile and laminate flooring, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have tile back-splash above the vanities and the master suite features a walk-in closet. Large covered back patio with storage and garden area. 2 covered parking spots right behind the unit. Great location close to I-17 and Camelback just a few minute drive from downtown! ONE SMALL DOG OR CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have any available units?
4719 N. 26th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have?
Some of 4719 N. 26th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 N. 26th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4719 N. 26th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 N. 26th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 N. 26th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4719 N. 26th Dr. offers parking.
Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 N. 26th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have a pool?
No, 4719 N. 26th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4719 N. 26th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 N. 26th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4719 N. 26th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

