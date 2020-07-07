All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4719 E ROBIN Lane
4719 E ROBIN Lane

4719 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4719 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Schools in the area are rank very high. Great pet friendly home located in highly sought after Desert Ridge area. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, new vinyl wood floors in the family room and kitchen. Enjoy hanging with friends in this spacious kitchen with new SS appliances. When you are tired of being inside walk out to an incredible entertainers backyard. Enjoy the built-in BBQ and the spacious backyard. Enjoy cooling off and relaxing in the pool. Have a bedroom downstairs next to a full bathroom. Up the spiral staircase to the loft area and the other bedrooms. Master suites offers solitude. It is very open and has a large master bath with his and her closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have any available units?
4719 E ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 4719 E ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 E ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4719 E ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 E ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 E ROBIN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4719 E ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 E ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4719 E ROBIN Lane has a pool.
Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 4719 E ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 E ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 E ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.

