4719 E ROBIN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Schools in the area are rank very high. Great pet friendly home located in highly sought after Desert Ridge area. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath house offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, new vinyl wood floors in the family room and kitchen. Enjoy hanging with friends in this spacious kitchen with new SS appliances. When you are tired of being inside walk out to an incredible entertainers backyard. Enjoy the built-in BBQ and the spacious backyard. Enjoy cooling off and relaxing in the pool. Have a bedroom downstairs next to a full bathroom. Up the spiral staircase to the loft area and the other bedrooms. Master suites offers solitude. It is very open and has a large master bath with his and her closets.