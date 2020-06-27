Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4717 W Fremont Rd
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:57 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4717 W Fremont Rd
4717 West Fremont Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4717 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bd-2.5 Ba- 1418sq ft-two car garage 2014 build
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd have any available units?
4717 W Fremont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4717 W Fremont Rd have?
Some of 4717 W Fremont Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4717 W Fremont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4717 W Fremont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 W Fremont Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4717 W Fremont Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4717 W Fremont Rd offers parking.
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 W Fremont Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd have a pool?
No, 4717 W Fremont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd have accessible units?
No, 4717 W Fremont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 W Fremont Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 W Fremont Rd has units with dishwashers.
