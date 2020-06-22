All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:51 PM

4717 N. 82nd Ave.

4717 North 82nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4717 North 82nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa977430d4 ----
Huge 5 bedroom home with lots of room. Freshly painted inside and out. Garage has been turn into bedroom with separate entrance. Nice size back yard with extra storage shed and large covered patio. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to 1.5 times rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have any available units?
4717 N. 82nd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4717 N. 82nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4717 N. 82nd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 N. 82nd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have a pool?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 N. 82nd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 N. 82nd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
