4717 N. 82nd Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa977430d4 ----

Huge 5 bedroom home with lots of room. Freshly painted inside and out. Garage has been turn into bedroom with separate entrance. Nice size back yard with extra storage shed and large covered patio. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to 1.5 times rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.