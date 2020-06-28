All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

4717 E OSBORN Road

4717 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4717 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Arcadia home. No stone left unturned. Move-in ready. Upgrades include: fresh paint inside & out, Newer roof & A/C, front patio & pavers, new pebble tech pool, cool decking, & pool pump, bathrooms remodeled with tile, granite, & quartz, front & back landscaping & watering system, newer hot water heater, custom California closets, family room dual pane windows, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, kitchen cabinets, lighting & sink fixtures throughout, new attic ladder, R-30 insulation, Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Move in before school starts, ''ARCADIA SCHOOL DISTRICT''...This cream puff will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
4717 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 4717 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4717 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4717 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4717 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4717 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 4717 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
Yes, 4717 E OSBORN Road has a pool.
Does 4717 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 4717 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
