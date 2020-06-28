4717 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated Arcadia home. No stone left unturned. Move-in ready. Upgrades include: fresh paint inside & out, Newer roof & A/C, front patio & pavers, new pebble tech pool, cool decking, & pool pump, bathrooms remodeled with tile, granite, & quartz, front & back landscaping & watering system, newer hot water heater, custom California closets, family room dual pane windows, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, kitchen cabinets, lighting & sink fixtures throughout, new attic ladder, R-30 insulation, Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Move in before school starts, ''ARCADIA SCHOOL DISTRICT''...This cream puff will go fast!