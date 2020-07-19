All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4715 E WHITE ASTER Street

4715 East White Aster Street · No Longer Available
Location

4715 East White Aster Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 Bedroom, 3 bath in Desert Breeze. Kitchen open to family room. Formal living and dining rooms. All appliances included. Pool in rear yard maintained by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have any available units?
4715 E WHITE ASTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have?
Some of 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
4715 E WHITE ASTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street offers parking.
Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have a pool?
Yes, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street has a pool.
Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have accessible units?
No, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 E WHITE ASTER Street has units with dishwashers.
