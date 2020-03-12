Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
4710 N 84th Dr
4710 N 84th Dr
4710 North 84th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4710 North 84th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have any available units?
4710 N 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4710 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4710 N 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr offer parking?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4710 N 84th Dr has a pool.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 N 84th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4710 N 84th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
