Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4708 E Gatewood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4708 E Gatewood Rd
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4708 E Gatewood Rd
4708 East Gatewood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4708 East Gatewood Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have any available units?
4708 E Gatewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4708 E Gatewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4708 E Gatewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 E Gatewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd offer parking?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have a pool?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 E Gatewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 E Gatewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College