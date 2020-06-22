All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4702 West Paradise Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4702 West Paradise Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4702 West Paradise Lane

4702 West Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4702 West Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,731 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 West Paradise Lane have any available units?
4702 West Paradise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 West Paradise Lane have?
Some of 4702 West Paradise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 West Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4702 West Paradise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 West Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 West Paradise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4702 West Paradise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4702 West Paradise Lane does offer parking.
Does 4702 West Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 West Paradise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 West Paradise Lane have a pool?
No, 4702 West Paradise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4702 West Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 4702 West Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 West Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 West Paradise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College