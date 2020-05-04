All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4702 West Menadota Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4702 West Menadota Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:18 AM

4702 West Menadota Drive

4702 West Menadota Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4702 West Menadota Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have any available units?
4702 West Menadota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4702 West Menadota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4702 West Menadota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 West Menadota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 West Menadota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive offer parking?
No, 4702 West Menadota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 West Menadota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4702 West Menadota Drive has a pool.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have accessible units?
No, 4702 West Menadota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 West Menadota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 West Menadota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 West Menadota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College