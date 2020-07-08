All apartments in Phoenix
4701 East Chambers Street

Location

4701 East Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Patio Homes East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix custom 4/2 house with office/den area, all tile floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new white appliances, huge split mater retreat bedroom with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hooks, private patios, premium over sized lot with off street parking with rare additional rear covered parking access, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 East Chambers Street have any available units?
4701 East Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 East Chambers Street have?
Some of 4701 East Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 East Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
4701 East Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 East Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 4701 East Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4701 East Chambers Street offer parking?
Yes, 4701 East Chambers Street offers parking.
Does 4701 East Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 East Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 East Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 4701 East Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 4701 East Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 4701 East Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 East Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 East Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.

