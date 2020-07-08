4701 East Chambers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix custom 4/2 house with office/den area, all tile floors, fresh updated paint through out, expansive kitchen to living room flow with like new white appliances, huge split mater retreat bedroom with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer hooks, private patios, premium over sized lot with off street parking with rare additional rear covered parking access, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.