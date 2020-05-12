Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4664 W Carson Rd
4664 W Carson Rd
4664 West Carson Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4664 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready beautiful single level Family Home built 2010 fully remodeled dual sink master bathroom and walk in closet spacious back yard with covered patio and 2 cars garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have any available units?
4664 W Carson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4664 W Carson Rd have?
Some of 4664 W Carson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4664 W Carson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4664 W Carson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 W Carson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd offers parking.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have a pool?
No, 4664 W Carson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have accessible units?
No, 4664 W Carson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd has units with dishwashers.
