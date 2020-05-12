All apartments in Phoenix
4664 W Carson Rd
4664 W Carson Rd

4664 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4664 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready beautiful single level Family Home built 2010 fully remodeled dual sink master bathroom and walk in closet spacious back yard with covered patio and 2 cars garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 W Carson Rd have any available units?
4664 W Carson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4664 W Carson Rd have?
Some of 4664 W Carson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4664 W Carson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4664 W Carson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 W Carson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd offers parking.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have a pool?
No, 4664 W Carson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have accessible units?
No, 4664 W Carson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 W Carson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4664 W Carson Rd has units with dishwashers.
