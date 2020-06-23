Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4662 N 19th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4662 N 19th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4662 N 19th Ave
4662 North 19th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4662 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4662 N 19th Ave
No gas, tenant responsible for electric. SRP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have any available units?
4662 N 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4662 N 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4662 N 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 N 19th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College