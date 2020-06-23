All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4662 N 19th Ave

4662 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4662 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4662 N 19th Ave
No gas, tenant responsible for electric. SRP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 N 19th Ave have any available units?
4662 N 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4662 N 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4662 N 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 N 19th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 N 19th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 N 19th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
