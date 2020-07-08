Clean 2 story townhome in the heart of Phoenix. 3 beds and one bath. Complete with appliances. Close to transportation. Community Pool and Children's Playground. Budget-friendly. Has a little private yard area. Tempe School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4647 E WOOD Street have?
Some of 4647 E WOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
