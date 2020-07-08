All apartments in Phoenix
4647 E WOOD Street

4647 East Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4647 East Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Clean 2 story townhome in the heart of Phoenix. 3 beds and one bath. Complete with appliances. Close to transportation. Community Pool and Children's Playground. Budget-friendly. Has a little private yard area. Tempe School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 E WOOD Street have any available units?
4647 E WOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4647 E WOOD Street have?
Some of 4647 E WOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 E WOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4647 E WOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 E WOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4647 E WOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4647 E WOOD Street offer parking?
No, 4647 E WOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 4647 E WOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 E WOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 E WOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4647 E WOOD Street has a pool.
Does 4647 E WOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 4647 E WOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 E WOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 E WOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

