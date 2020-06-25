All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:21 PM

4639 East Navigator Lane

4639 E Navigator Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4639 E Navigator Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6o9HzXtPRHY

Great property at Desert Ridge located on a premium corner lot, N/S exposure, stacked stone accents, designer desert landscape. Located Near Pinnacle Peak Rd and Tatum Blvd! Resort style backyard w/ travertine pavers, synthetic grass, solar accent lighting & built in BBQ next to covered patio to enjoy the AZ weather. Kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware & fixtures, oversized island with upgraded cabinetry. 24'' tile on the main floor creates a luxury feel throughout. Staircase w/upgraded iron railings leads you to the second floor bedrooms & loft area. Community is close to golf, shopping, hiking and the 101 for easy access! Contact for gate code.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,493.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 East Navigator Lane have any available units?
4639 East Navigator Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 East Navigator Lane have?
Some of 4639 East Navigator Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 East Navigator Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4639 East Navigator Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 East Navigator Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 East Navigator Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4639 East Navigator Lane offer parking?
No, 4639 East Navigator Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4639 East Navigator Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 East Navigator Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 East Navigator Lane have a pool?
No, 4639 East Navigator Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4639 East Navigator Lane have accessible units?
No, 4639 East Navigator Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 East Navigator Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 East Navigator Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
