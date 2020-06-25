4639 East Navigator Lane

Amenities
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6o9HzXtPRHY
Great property at Desert Ridge located on a premium corner lot, N/S exposure, stacked stone accents, designer desert landscape. Located Near Pinnacle Peak Rd and Tatum Blvd! Resort style backyard w/ travertine pavers, synthetic grass, solar accent lighting & built in BBQ next to covered patio to enjoy the AZ weather. Kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware & fixtures, oversized island with upgraded cabinetry. 24'' tile on the main floor creates a luxury feel throughout. Staircase w/upgraded iron railings leads you to the second floor bedrooms & loft area. Community is close to golf, shopping, hiking and the 101 for easy access! Contact for gate code.
Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,493.75, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.