4638 West Shumway Farm Road
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:06 AM
4638 West Shumway Farm Road
4638 West Shumway Farm Road
No Longer Available
Location
4638 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have any available units?
4638 West Shumway Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4638 West Shumway Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
4638 West Shumway Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 West Shumway Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road offer parking?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have a pool?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 West Shumway Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 West Shumway Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
