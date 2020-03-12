All apartments in Phoenix
4636 N 11th Pl

4636 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4636 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/767558?source=marketing

Charming Mid-Town Phoenix Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath!! Great Location and Highly desirable area!! This BACK HOUSE is Fresh, Clean and Ready for Move In! Open Kitchen with small dining area just off the SPACIOUS living room. Fresh Modern Paint and Beautiful Brand New vinyl plank Flooring throughout home!!. Exterior Security Blackout Window Shade on on the Front Living Room Window. Full Size Laundry Room off the Carport. 1 Carport space and Shared Parking with the FRONT House, behind the front home. Small backyard and Small Pets can be Negotiable with $150-$250 Fee, Owner approved. Water and Landscaping Services Included. Both front and back house are available at this time. Hurry, This home will NOT Last. Rent the REAR house for Only $1245 Plus Tax. Full Mgmt Services. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 OR Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 N 11th Pl have any available units?
4636 N 11th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 N 11th Pl have?
Some of 4636 N 11th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 N 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4636 N 11th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 N 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 N 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4636 N 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4636 N 11th Pl does offer parking.
Does 4636 N 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 N 11th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 N 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 4636 N 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4636 N 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4636 N 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 N 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 N 11th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

