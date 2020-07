Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Glendale offers Granite in the kitchen, tile in all the right places and new carpet in the bedrooms. House is located near the 101 and I-17 with easy access to anywhere in the valley. Close to restaurants, shopping, Arrowhead Mall, hospitals, schools. ***$200.00 of the security deposit is nonrefundable admin. fee