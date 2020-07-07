All apartments in Phoenix
4628 North 80th Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

4628 North 80th Avenue

4628 North 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4628 North 80th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 bath home at 75th Ave and Camelback in Maryvale! This home is a single story with newer AC, newer roof, interior fresh paint, tile and laminate throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook ups, covered patio, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has a stove. Home has fenced in back yard! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 pet rent. No Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 North 80th Avenue have any available units?
4628 North 80th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 North 80th Avenue have?
Some of 4628 North 80th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 North 80th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4628 North 80th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 North 80th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 North 80th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4628 North 80th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4628 North 80th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4628 North 80th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 North 80th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 North 80th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4628 North 80th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4628 North 80th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4628 North 80th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 North 80th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 North 80th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

