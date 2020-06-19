All apartments in Phoenix
4625 E Summerhaven Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

4625 E Summerhaven Dr

4625 East Summerhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 East Summerhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL AHWATUKEE HOME.
This beautifully spotless home, has large yard space, 2 car garage, POOL.....Great location....close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have any available units?
4625 E Summerhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have?
Some of 4625 E Summerhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 E Summerhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4625 E Summerhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 E Summerhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.

