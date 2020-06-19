Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4625 E Summerhaven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4625 E Summerhaven Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4625 E Summerhaven Dr
4625 East Summerhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4625 East Summerhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL AHWATUKEE HOME.
This beautifully spotless home, has large yard space, 2 car garage, POOL.....Great location....close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have any available units?
4625 E Summerhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have?
Some of 4625 E Summerhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4625 E Summerhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4625 E Summerhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 E Summerhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr has a pool.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 E Summerhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 E Summerhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College