Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4624 West Whitton Avenue

4624 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4624 West Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan. Updated black appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Tile flooring in main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.. Backyard is nice and big, perfect for entertaining! This house located at 4624 W Whitton Ave in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have any available units?
4624 West Whitton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have?
Some of 4624 West Whitton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 West Whitton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4624 West Whitton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 West Whitton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 West Whitton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4624 West Whitton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 West Whitton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4624 West Whitton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4624 West Whitton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 West Whitton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 West Whitton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
