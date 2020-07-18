All apartments in Phoenix
4624 E Southgate Ave
4624 E Southgate Ave

4624 East Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4624 East Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
This townhouse is located at 48th St and Broadway in the Hallcraft Villas East Subdivision! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is close to airport, freeways, light rail, and bus stops. The community offers parking, community pool, and playground. The home is a 2 story with a private fenced in patio with large storage area and washer/dryer included. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Downstairs includes kitchen with fridge, dining area, living room, patio door to outside, and is all tile. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and one bath. Rent includes trash and HOA dues. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent. Section 8 Considered. Owner/Agent.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1195 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 E Southgate Ave have any available units?
4624 E Southgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 E Southgate Ave have?
Some of 4624 E Southgate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 E Southgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4624 E Southgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 E Southgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 E Southgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4624 E Southgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4624 E Southgate Ave offers parking.
Does 4624 E Southgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 E Southgate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 E Southgate Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4624 E Southgate Ave has a pool.
Does 4624 E Southgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 4624 E Southgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 E Southgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 E Southgate Ave has units with dishwashers.
