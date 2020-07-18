4624 E Southgate Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access

This townhouse is located at 48th St and Broadway in the Hallcraft Villas East Subdivision! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is close to airport, freeways, light rail, and bus stops. The community offers parking, community pool, and playground. The home is a 2 story with a private fenced in patio with large storage area and washer/dryer included. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Downstairs includes kitchen with fridge, dining area, living room, patio door to outside, and is all tile. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and one bath. Rent includes trash and HOA dues. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent. Section 8 Considered. Owner/Agent.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1195 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



