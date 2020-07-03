All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

4621 South 19th Street

4621 South 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4621 South 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and neutral colors throughout!  Great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which leads to dining area and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 South 19th Street have any available units?
4621 South 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 South 19th Street have?
Some of 4621 South 19th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 South 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4621 South 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 South 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 South 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4621 South 19th Street offer parking?
No, 4621 South 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4621 South 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 South 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 South 19th Street have a pool?
No, 4621 South 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4621 South 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 4621 South 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 South 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 South 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

