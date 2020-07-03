4621 South 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming Renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which leads to dining area and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.