4621 E WALTER Way

Move-in ready home w/ over $150,000 in upgrades (after move in) located in Sanctuary at Desert Ridge. Endless features include 18'' ceramic tile flooring, Honeywell thermostat, dual AC units w/ 5 zones, 2 car garage w/ built-in racks, private travertine courtyard, prime North/South exposed lot, water filtration system, custom paint throughout, high-end window coverings, & spacious den w/ built-in desk & level 3 granite. Gourmet eat-in kitchen has everything you need w/ extended shaker style cabinets w/ pull outs & lighting, mosaic tile backsplash, high-end granite tops, Stainless Steel GE Cafe Appliances, gas cooktop, & a R/O system. The master bath is equipped w/ quartz tops, huge walk-in closet w/ upgraded built-ins, his/hers vanities w/ shaker style... cabinets, & a dual entry shower w/ upgraded tile surround & accents. Spectacular backyard incorporates stacked stoned pergola, built-in SS BBQ area, fire glass fireplace, entertainment wall w/ tv & fridge, misting system, built-in umbrella unit, & faux grass!