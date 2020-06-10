All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4621 E WALTER Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

4621 E WALTER Way

4621 East Walter Way · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4621 East Walter Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move-in ready home w/ over $150,000 in upgrades (after move in) located in Sanctuary at Desert Ridge. Endless features include 18'' ceramic tile flooring, Honeywell thermostat, dual AC units w/ 5 zones, 2 car garage w/ built-in racks, private travertine courtyard, prime North/South exposed lot, water filtration system, custom paint throughout, high-end window coverings, & spacious den w/ built-in desk & level 3 granite. Gourmet eat-in kitchen has everything you need w/ extended shaker style cabinets w/ pull outs & lighting, mosaic tile backsplash, high-end granite tops, Stainless Steel GE Cafe Appliances, gas cooktop, & a R/O system. The master bath is equipped w/ quartz tops, huge walk-in closet w/ upgraded built-ins, his/hers vanities w/ shaker style... cabinets, & a dual entry shower w/ upgraded tile surround & accents. Spectacular backyard incorporates stacked stoned pergola, built-in SS BBQ area, fire glass fireplace, entertainment wall w/ tv & fridge, misting system, built-in umbrella unit, & faux grass!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 E WALTER Way have any available units?
4621 E WALTER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 E WALTER Way have?
Some of 4621 E WALTER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 E WALTER Way currently offering any rent specials?
4621 E WALTER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 E WALTER Way pet-friendly?
No, 4621 E WALTER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4621 E WALTER Way offer parking?
Yes, 4621 E WALTER Way offers parking.
Does 4621 E WALTER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 E WALTER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 E WALTER Way have a pool?
No, 4621 E WALTER Way does not have a pool.
Does 4621 E WALTER Way have accessible units?
No, 4621 E WALTER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 E WALTER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 E WALTER Way has units with dishwashers.
