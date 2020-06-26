Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle
4616 North Royal Palm Circle
·
No Longer Available
Phoenix
Arcadia
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location
4616 North Royal Palm Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Camelback views from this awesome rental. Was featured on the cover of Phoenix Home and Garden. Available furnished or unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have any available units?
4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have?
Some of 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle offers parking.
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle has a pool.
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have accessible units?
No, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 N ROYAL PALM Circle has units with dishwashers.
