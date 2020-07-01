Gorgeous family house! Private pool, low traffic neighborhood and central location. Renovated features. Just painted cabinets and doors throughout entire home. Pool maintenance and landscaping included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 4615 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 4615 E GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4615 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.