4615 E GELDING Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

4615 E GELDING Drive

4615 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4615 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous family house! Private pool, low traffic neighborhood and central location. Renovated features. Just painted cabinets and doors throughout entire home. Pool maintenance and landscaping included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
4615 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 4615 E GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4615 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4615 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4615 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4615 E GELDING Drive has a pool.
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 4615 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.

