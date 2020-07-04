All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 23 2020

4614 West Alta Vista Road

4614 West Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4614 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,156 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5693620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have any available units?
4614 West Alta Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have?
Some of 4614 West Alta Vista Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 West Alta Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
4614 West Alta Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 West Alta Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 4614 West Alta Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 4614 West Alta Vista Road offers parking.
Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 West Alta Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 4614 West Alta Vista Road has a pool.
Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 4614 West Alta Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 West Alta Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 West Alta Vista Road has units with dishwashers.

