Phoenix, AZ
4614 E Valley View Drive
Last updated October 20 2019 at 4:39 PM

4614 E Valley View Drive

4614 East Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 East Valley View Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely perfect singe level home w/ large backyard & 2 car attached garage! Large, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings with high windows for ton of natural light. Interior atrium with skylight, french doors off master bedroom to nice brick covered patio area & large backyard with views of Mountains. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances. 2nd bedroom is large with plantation shutters. Spacious bathrooms with tiled baths. Master has a step-down shower and walk in closet. Great location close to golf course, Rustlers Roost, freeway & more! No SMOKING. Must see to Appreciate. Owner prefers NO pets, however, depending on size & breed owner may allow pets with a $300 non-refundable pet fee/per pet. $1550/mo + 4% tax; $1550.00 security deposit for Long Term Lease; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55 app fee/per adult. 600+ credit score; income 3x's rent; good rental history. Schedule showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 E Valley View Drive have any available units?
4614 E Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E Valley View Drive have?
Some of 4614 E Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 E Valley View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4614 E Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 4614 E Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 E Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 4614 E Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 E Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 E Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
