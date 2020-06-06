4614 E Valley View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely perfect singe level home w/ large backyard & 2 car attached garage! Large, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings with high windows for ton of natural light. Interior atrium with skylight, french doors off master bedroom to nice brick covered patio area & large backyard with views of Mountains. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances. 2nd bedroom is large with plantation shutters. Spacious bathrooms with tiled baths. Master has a step-down shower and walk in closet. Great location close to golf course, Rustlers Roost, freeway & more! No SMOKING. Must see to Appreciate. Owner prefers NO pets, however, depending on size & breed owner may allow pets with a $300 non-refundable pet fee/per pet. $1550/mo + 4% tax; $1550.00 security deposit for Long Term Lease; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55 app fee/per adult. 600+ credit score; income 3x's rent; good rental history. Schedule showing today!