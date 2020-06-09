Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4614 E PIERCE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4614 E PIERCE Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4614 E PIERCE Street
4614 East Pierce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4614 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new remodeled home! Very clean with plenty of storage. RV gate provides access to the backyard with tons of covered patio. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have any available units?
4614 E PIERCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4614 E PIERCE Street have?
Some of 4614 E PIERCE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4614 E PIERCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PIERCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E PIERCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E PIERCE Street offers parking.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have a pool?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have accessible units?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E PIERCE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College