Phoenix, AZ
4614 E PIERCE Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

4614 E PIERCE Street

4614 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

4614 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new remodeled home! Very clean with plenty of storage. RV gate provides access to the backyard with tons of covered patio. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have any available units?
4614 E PIERCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E PIERCE Street have?
Some of 4614 E PIERCE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E PIERCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PIERCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E PIERCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E PIERCE Street offers parking.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have a pool?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have accessible units?
No, 4614 E PIERCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E PIERCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E PIERCE Street has units with dishwashers.
