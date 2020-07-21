All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

4610 W DONNER Drive

4610 West Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4610 West Donner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
5 BD 3.5 BA 2973 SQ FT 2 STORY HOME IN ROGER'S RANCH IN LAVEEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM, WOOD FLOORING, UPGRADED TILE, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, 2 BATHROOMS AND HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS, FULL BATH AND 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LARGE GAME ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 W DONNER Drive have any available units?
4610 W DONNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 W DONNER Drive have?
Some of 4610 W DONNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 W DONNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 W DONNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 W DONNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4610 W DONNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4610 W DONNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4610 W DONNER Drive offers parking.
Does 4610 W DONNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 W DONNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 W DONNER Drive have a pool?
No, 4610 W DONNER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4610 W DONNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 W DONNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 W DONNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 W DONNER Drive has units with dishwashers.
