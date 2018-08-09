All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4610 South 21st Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:11 PM

4610 South 21st Street

4610 South 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4610 South 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 South 21st Street have any available units?
4610 South 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4610 South 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4610 South 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 South 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 South 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 4610 South 21st Street offer parking?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 4610 South 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 South 21st Street have a pool?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4610 South 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 South 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 South 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 South 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
