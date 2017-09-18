Rent Calculator
4608 E SANDS Drive
4608 East Sands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4608 East Sands Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location on this 4 bedroom home in Desert Ridge. Close to shopping and the 101 freeway. This one is move in ready. New carpet and interior paint. Desert front and back for easy maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive have any available units?
4608 E SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4608 E SANDS Drive have?
Some of 4608 E SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4608 E SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 E SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 E SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 E SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 E SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 E SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 E SANDS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 E SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 E SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 E SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
