Phoenix, AZ
4607 North 12th Avenue - 01
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:04 AM

4607 North 12th Avenue - 01

4607 North 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4607 North 12th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
This beautiful property is located on the Camelback Corridor. Close proximity of Lightrail and shopping centers. This property offers a front yard for all three residents to share but each unit has a fenced backyard. Water sewer and trash is included, electric is not (srp), and Gas is not included (stove, water heater, and a/c heating).
All Tile throughout
Like new appliances
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Beautiful landscape in a gorgeous area
This property has a laundry room in the back
Covered parking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have any available units?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have?
Some of 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 is pet friendly.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 offers parking.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have a pool?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have accessible units?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
