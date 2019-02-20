Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4602 N 11th St
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4602 N 11th St
4602 North 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4602 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bed 1 bath with den near downtown and camelback - Property Id: 95209
2 beds 1 bath 936 soft
Kitchen opens to family room
Full bathroom
Carport with quick access to kitchen
Close to 51 and shopping and food.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95209
Property Id 95209
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4876045)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4602 N 11th St have any available units?
4602 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4602 N 11th St have?
Some of 4602 N 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4602 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
4602 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 N 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 4602 N 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4602 N 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 4602 N 11th St offers parking.
Does 4602 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4602 N 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 4602 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 4602 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 4602 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
