biltmore camelback uptown with rv gates - Property Id: 122250
near 51 freeway. camelback highland. 2 bed 1 bath with den and possible bedroom. carport parking as well as rv gates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122250 Property Id 122250
(RLNE4888923)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4602 n 11 st have any available units?
4602 n 11 st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 n 11 st have?
Some of 4602 n 11 st's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 n 11 st currently offering any rent specials?
4602 n 11 st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 n 11 st pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 n 11 st is pet friendly.
Does 4602 n 11 st offer parking?
Yes, 4602 n 11 st offers parking.
Does 4602 n 11 st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 n 11 st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 n 11 st have a pool?
No, 4602 n 11 st does not have a pool.
Does 4602 n 11 st have accessible units?
No, 4602 n 11 st does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 n 11 st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 n 11 st does not have units with dishwashers.