All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4557 North 26th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4557 North 26th Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:50 PM

4557 North 26th Drive

4557 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4557 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! cute, clean and cozy split level phoenix 2/1.5 condo with like new carpeting and custom tile flooring, updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, spacious over sized upper bedrooms, private tranquil backyard, storage, community pool, nearby by schools, off street and carport parking, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 North 26th Drive have any available units?
4557 North 26th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 North 26th Drive have?
Some of 4557 North 26th Drive's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 North 26th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4557 North 26th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 North 26th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4557 North 26th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4557 North 26th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4557 North 26th Drive offers parking.
Does 4557 North 26th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 North 26th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 North 26th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4557 North 26th Drive has a pool.
Does 4557 North 26th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4557 North 26th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 North 26th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 North 26th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College