4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath unit situated close to the community pool, laundry, parking & tennis courts * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, granite counters & breakfast bar * Great room * Separate dining area * Beautiful patio with storage space * Across from Paradise Valley Mall, entertainment & restaurants * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details $50 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4.5% monthly tax/admin $250 fee per pet with owner approval $1275 security deposit for qualified tenant