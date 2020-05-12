All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205

4554 East Paradise Village Parkway North · (602) 595-9966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4554 East Paradise Village Parkway North, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
1 bedroom 1 bath unit situated close to the community pool, laundry, parking & tennis courts * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, B/I microwave, granite counters & breakfast bar * Great room * Separate dining area * Beautiful patio with storage space * Across from Paradise Valley Mall, entertainment & restaurants * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details $50 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4.5% monthly tax/admin $250 fee per pet with owner approval $1275 security deposit for qualified tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have any available units?
4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have?
Some of 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 does offer parking.
Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4554 E Paradise Village Pkwy N Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
