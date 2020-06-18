All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4552 North 91st Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4552 North 91st Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4552 North 91st Drive

4552 North 91st Drive · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4552 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4552 North 91st Drive · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2,656 SF Main Home with 1 Bed Casita/Guest House - Located in the gated Western Enclave community, this beautiful BRAND NEW home is loaded with upgrades. The Trillium floor plan is perfect for families looking for extra space to accommodate elderly parents, returning children or long-term guests because this layout provides two homes under one roof. The main home doesn’t sacrifice anything, offering an open great room concept with upscale kitchen, two spacious secondary bedrooms, a two-bay garage, covered patio and owner’s suite with a spa-inspired bathroom. Casita/Guest house features its own separate entrance, living area, one-bay garage, bedroom, bathroom, full size washer/dryer, and spacious kitchen.

Amazing gated community featuring walking paths, a park and is super close to loop 101, Westgate, State Farm Stadium, Gila Arena, Tanger Outlet, restaurants, and more!!!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5694682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 North 91st Drive have any available units?
4552 North 91st Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 North 91st Drive have?
Some of 4552 North 91st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 North 91st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4552 North 91st Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 North 91st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 North 91st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4552 North 91st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4552 North 91st Drive does offer parking.
Does 4552 North 91st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 North 91st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 North 91st Drive have a pool?
No, 4552 North 91st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4552 North 91st Drive have accessible units?
No, 4552 North 91st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 North 91st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 North 91st Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4552 North 91st Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity