4552 North 91st Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking playground garage hot tub

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2,656 SF Main Home with 1 Bed Casita/Guest House - Located in the gated Western Enclave community, this beautiful BRAND NEW home is loaded with upgrades. The Trillium floor plan is perfect for families looking for extra space to accommodate elderly parents, returning children or long-term guests because this layout provides two homes under one roof. The main home doesn’t sacrifice anything, offering an open great room concept with upscale kitchen, two spacious secondary bedrooms, a two-bay garage, covered patio and owner’s suite with a spa-inspired bathroom. Casita/Guest house features its own separate entrance, living area, one-bay garage, bedroom, bathroom, full size washer/dryer, and spacious kitchen.



Amazing gated community featuring walking paths, a park and is super close to loop 101, Westgate, State Farm Stadium, Gila Arena, Tanger Outlet, restaurants, and more!!!



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



