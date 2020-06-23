All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

4549 E BLUE SKY Drive

4549 East Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4549 East Blue Sky Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Diamond Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One of the cleanest and nicest rentals you will find in the Valley. Super clean, outstanding

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
4549 E BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4549 E BLUE SKY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive does offer parking.
Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive has a pool.
Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 E BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
