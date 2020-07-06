Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:15 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive
4546 East Villa Theresa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4546 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This great 2 story family home sits minutes from the 101 for quick and easy access around the valley. All new kitchen appliances in 2020 makes for a clean & fresh move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have any available units?
4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have?
Some of 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive offers parking.
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have a pool?
No, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 E VILLA THERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
