All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4544 E ONYX Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4544 E ONYX Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4544 E ONYX Avenue

4544 East Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4544 East Onyx Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Rancho Alta Vida

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
An extraordinary offering! Luxurious Mediterranean estate sited on .65 acres in the Valley's coveted Rancho Alta Vida! Boasting superior-quality construction & outstanding finishes w/extensive remodeling just completed! Impeccably maintained 3581 SF w/4 bdrms & 3.5 baths boasting SOPHISTICATION & ELEGANCE fabulous for entertaining w/impressive open living, dining & family room areas complimented by an open gourmet chef's peninsula ktchn, soaring ceilings, skylghts, wet bar, multpl frplcs, etc! Stunning mstr suite w/expansive spa-worthy bath featuring a soaking tub, snail shwr & impressively outfitted clst! Awe-inspiring grnds w/lush Sonoran lndscpng, relaxing patios, a lavish pergola, extensive outdoor ktchn/BBQ & a refreshing swimming pool! AVAILABLE FOR LEASE from April 1st-May 5th, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have any available units?
4544 E ONYX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have?
Some of 4544 E ONYX Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 E ONYX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4544 E ONYX Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 E ONYX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4544 E ONYX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4544 E ONYX Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 E ONYX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4544 E ONYX Avenue has a pool.
Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4544 E ONYX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 E ONYX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 E ONYX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College