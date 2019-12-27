Rent Calculator
4540 N 44TH Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM
1 of 1
4540 N 44TH Street
4540 North 44th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4540 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4540 N 44TH Street have any available units?
4540 N 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4540 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 4540 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 4540 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4540 N 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4540 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4540 N 44TH Street offer parking?
No, 4540 N 44TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4540 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 N 44TH Street have a pool?
No, 4540 N 44TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4540 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4540 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 N 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.
