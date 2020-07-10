All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4537 West Sierra Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4537 West Sierra Street

4537 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

4537 West Sierra Street, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,819 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 West Sierra Street have any available units?
4537 West Sierra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 West Sierra Street have?
Some of 4537 West Sierra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 West Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
4537 West Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 West Sierra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 West Sierra Street is pet friendly.
Does 4537 West Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 4537 West Sierra Street offers parking.
Does 4537 West Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 West Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 West Sierra Street have a pool?
No, 4537 West Sierra Street does not have a pool.
Does 4537 West Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 4537 West Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 West Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 West Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.

